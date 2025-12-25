Bangladesh remains on edge as another Hindu youth lynched over 'extortion' claim in Rajbari district Bangladesh has reported another shocking case of mob lynching as a 29-year-old Hindu man was beaten to death in Rajbari district over alleged extortion. The incident follows a similar killing just days earlier and has sparked serious concerns about the rapid rise in mob violence.

Dhaka:

A disturbing case of mob violence has once again emerged from Bangladesh, where a 29-year-old Hindu man was beaten to death by a violent group. As per reports, the incident took place on Wednesday (December 24) in the Pangsha area of Rajbari district and has intensified concerns over rising mob attacks in the country. The victim has been identified as Amrit Mandal, who was killed after locals accused him of demanding extortion.

Mob targets youth over extortion allegations

According to police, Mandal alias Samrat was assaulted late at night around 11 pm at the Hossaindanga Old Market in Pangsha upazila. Police confirmed that Mandal died shortly after the attack. Local residents allegedly accused Mandal of demanding extortion, which escalated into mob violence. Police records describe him as the leader of a small local group known as the Samrat Bahini.

Victim reportedly seen as a Hindu leader

As per reports, Amrit Mandal was widely regarded as a Hindu community leader in the region. Several reports claimed that he had at least two cases registered against him at Pangsha police station, including a murder case. The mob claimed he ran a criminal gang and justified the killing by accusing him of being involved in extortion and other unlawful activities. This incident came days after another Hindu youth, Deepu Chandra Das, was brutally lynched on December 18. In that case too, mobs had attempted to justify their actions with allegations later found to be questionable.

Rising concern over growing mob violence in Bangladesh

The back-to-back lynching of two Hindu youths has raised alarm over increasing mob brutality in Bangladesh. Rights groups and observers argue that mob violence has become a serious threat, especially when allegations are used to provoke communities and justify unlawful killings.