Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman set for homecoming today after 17 years in exile amid BNP's poll push

Strife-hit Bangladesh will today witness the return of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman from London. Rahman is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is returning to his homeland after 17 years. After his arrest in 2007, he went to London for medical treatment soon after being released from jail and has been living there since then.

In 2016, when Khaleda Zia was sentenced, Tarique Rahman was appointed as the Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) while residing in London.

Khaleda Zia’s health condition is reported to be very critical and she is currently admitted to a hospital.

Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has directed security agencies to tighten safety arrangements ahead of Rahman’s return. At the same time, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has planned a massive public mobilisation, aiming to bring together millions of supporters to greet him.

Rahman is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:55 am local time. He will be accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman and their daughter, Zaima Rahman.

After arriving, he is expected to proceed directly from the airport to the designated reception programme, before later paying a visit to his ailing mother.

Rahman is seen as a leading contender for prime minister from BNP in the upcoming February general elections.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that if the party forms the next government, former prime minister Khaleda Zia—who has served three terms—would assume office again if her health allows. In the event that she is unable to do so, Rahman would be nominated as the party’s candidate to lead the government.

Bangladesh violence

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a 32-year-old youth leader, was critically injured after being attacked by unknown gunmen during a political outreach event in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar on December 12. Following the incident, he was flown to Singapore to receive higher medical care, but despite treatment, he later passed away.

His death sparked significant turmoil across Bangladesh, with reports of clashes, property damage and unrest emerging from multiple parts of the country.

During this period of tension, some Bangladeshi news outlets circulated unconfirmed reports claiming that the suspected attacker had escaped to India. These speculative claims, lacking official verification, added further strain to the already delicate diplomatic relations between the two nations.

