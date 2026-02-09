Bangladesh handed freebies as ICC ease tensions between India and Pakistan The ICC (International Cricket Council) took centre stage and announced that no penalty or sanction would be imposed upon the BCB after the side was removed from the T20 World Cup 2026. They also revealed that Bangladesh will be hosting an ICC event between 2028 and 2031.

New Delhi: The ICC (International Cricket Council) has come forward and issued a new set of directives amid the ongoing drama between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that Bangladesh was officially removed from the T20 World Cup after the side refused to travel to India for the tournament, citing security concerns. However, after lengthy discussions, the ICC has announced that there will be no sanctions or penalties put upon the BCB, and the country will also be hosting a major ICC event between 2028 and 2031. More to follow..