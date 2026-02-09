South Africa dominate Canada, register stellar win in their first T20 World Cup 2026 clash With South Africa taking on Canada in game 09 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, the Proteas managed to breeze past their opponents as they registered a statement victory in Ahmedabad. They won the game by 57 runs.

Ahmedabad :

Game 9 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw South Africa taking on Canada. The two sides took on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9. The clash began with South Africa coming in to bat first. Being the finalists of the 2024 edition, the Proteas hoped for a good showing in the clash.

The side opened its innings with Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock scoring 59 and 25 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Ryan Rickelton added 33 runs in 21 deliveries. Additionally, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs built a solid partnership in the backend of the innings, scoring 39 and 34 runs, respectively.

In the first innings, the Proteas posted a total of 213 runs. As for Canada, Ansh Patel was the highest wicket-taker for the side with three wickets to his name. Dilpreet Bajwa took one wicket as well.

With a mammoth target of 214 runs, Canada had hoped for a good showing with the bat, but despite their best effort, the side was unable to overcome South Africa’s bowling attack that knew just what to do.

Lungi Ngidi wreaked havoc on Canada’s batters

Speaking of the run chase, Canada opened its innings with Dilpreet Bajwa getting out for a duck. Yuvraj Samra added 12 runs in eight deliveries. Navneet Dhaliwal was the undisputed star performer for Canada. Standing strong from one end, he amassed 64 runs in 49 deliveries.

Nicholas Kirton and Shreyas Movva added four and nine runs, respectively, with Harsh Thaker scoring 33 runs in 29 deliveries. Despite Canada’s best efforts, South Africa’s bowling attack proved to be too much to handle for the side.

Lungi Ngidi put forth an incredible performance with the ball. Taking four wickets and conceding 31 runs in four overs. Marco Jansen took two wickets, with Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch striking once each. South Africa limited Canada to a score of 156 and won the game by 57 runs.

