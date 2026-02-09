“India should travel to Holland” - Netherlands manager explores opportunity during T20 World Cup Netherlands' team manager John van Vilet came forward and urged team India and other major Test-playing nations to take on the Netherlands from time to time in hopes of better promotion of the sport in the country.

New Delhi:

India plays a pivotal role in global cricket’s growth, especially from a financial standpoint, and that influence is hard to ignore. Recent reports suggesting that the Men in Blue may skip a proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh later this year have highlighted that reality, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reportedly set to suffer losses of around Rs 300–350 crore if the tour does not go ahead.

India’s financial pull in world cricket is no myth. Hosting the Indian team is a major revenue driver, and boards across the globe actively seek fixtures against them to generate income and strengthen their cricketing ecosystem. The Netherlands is the latest to express interest in welcoming India for a white-ball series in the near future.

Speaking about the ambition, Netherlands team manager John van Vilet said he would like India to play a couple of matches in the Netherlands when they tour England, while also acknowledging the practical challenges involved.

“India should travel to Holland. We got a feeling in general note that not only India but all the bigger Test nations are visiting England every year. They are looking for preparation games, warm-up games. You have a feeling at the moment that wasn't there in the past, where they can do preparation games or warm-up games. They still want to do it on English pitches which I completely understand but we should make that work,” van Vilet told the reporters ahead of Netherlands' game against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 in New Delhi.

John van Vilet spoke on the challenges of travelling to the Netherlands

Furthermore, Van Vilet talked about how when touring England, it is easier to play games against Ireland or Scotland, and when it comes to travelling to the Netherlands or any other European nation, visa issues prove to be a very big disheartening factor.

“When you come for a five-match series, it's easier to go to Ireland or Scotland, than to travel to EU, which has visa things as well. So, it's easier to travel around UK. So, to travel to Holland or other European countries is very, very hard,” he added.

