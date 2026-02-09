PAK vs USA, Colombo, weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in T20 World Cup clash? With Pakistan all set to take on the USA in game 12 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, let us have a look at the weather report for the clash that is slated to be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 12.

Colombo:

The stage is set for game 12 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan will be locking horns with the USA. Both sides will take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 10. It is worth noting that both Pakistan and the USA have played one game each in the tournament so far.

Pakistan took on the Netherlands, and the side managed to register a close-shave victory and got off to a positive start to their T20 World Cup campaign. However, they will now face the ghosts of their past, the USA. It is interesting to note that the USA defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 in one of the most memorable matches of the tournament.

Led by Monank Patel, the USA took on defending champions India in their first game of the season. Despite putting up quite the fight with the ball, the side fell short while chasing the target. They will hope to carry their momentum into the clash against Pakistan.

Colombo weather report:

In brilliant news for the fans, there is a very low chance of rain in Colombo. A full game is on the cards, and no interruptions are in sight. However, the weather is expected to stay cloudy, which could prove to be helpful for the bowlers. The daytime temperatures will stay around 29°C, and cooler conditions at night are expected, dropping below 23°C.

Squads:

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

USA squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

