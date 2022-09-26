Monday, September 26, 2022
     
After BTS, BLACKPINK tops Britain's albums chart; becomes first K-pop girl group to achieve the feat

BLACKPINK's new album is ruling the music charts. The K-pop girl band comprising Lisa, Rose, Jisso and Jennie has topped the albums section of Britain's Official Chart with its latest work, 'Born Pink'.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2022 6:30 IST
BLACKPINK is soaring high on music charts. Not just their song Pink Venom, but fans are loving the entire album by the Korean group. The band comprising of Lisa, Rose, Jisso and Jennie has topped the albums section of Britain's Official Chart with its latest work, 'Born Pink'. It has thus become the first K-pop girl group to claim the belt on the most celebrated music chart in Britain, its agency said, reports Yonhap. The girl group's second full-length album, which was released on September 16, beat albums by Suede, Rina Sawayama and other global pop stars on the Official Albums Chart on Friday (BST), YG Entertainment said.

The album's lead song, 'Shut Down', and the track 'Pink Venom' placed 24th and 38th, respectively, on the Official Singles Chart.

Before BLACKPINK, boy band BTS was the only K-pop artiste to top the Official Albums Chart. In 2020, BLACKPINK's first full-length album, 'The Album', was placed at No. 2 on the same chart.

Among K-pop singles, 'Gangnam Style' by K-pop solo artiste Psy claimed the top spot on the Official Singles Chart in 2012.

Coming back to Born Pink, the album marks the band's first project with all four members in one year and 10 months. The last whole-group release was in October 2020 with the band's first full-length album 'The Album', including the main single 'Lovesick Girls' and 'How You Like That', a pre-released song.

'The Album' became the first million-selling album from a K-pop girl group, selling more than 1.4 million copies. It was a big success in the global market, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the British Official Chart for albums upon its release.

In 2021, individual albums by members Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group's first studio album. BLACKPINK has recently extended its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube after hitting 75 million subscribers.

