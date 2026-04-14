Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra 2: Is Namit Malhotra planning to revive Ayan Mukherji's astraverse? Know here

New Delhi:

Director Ayan Mukerji had already confirmed that he would return with a second installment. Now, this comes as great news for Ranbir's fans, who have been eagerly awaiting updates regarding the project, that filmmaker Namit Malhotra has officially shared a major update concerning Brahmastra 2.

Namit Malhotra confirms work has begun on Brahmastra 2

According to a report by Variety India, Namit Malhotra attended CinemaCon 2026, held in Las Vegas, to promote his upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana. In this film, Ranbir will be seen in the role of Lord Ram. A first glimpse of his look was also released just a few days ago.

During the event, the producer confirmed that as soon as work on Ramayana is completed, he will commence work on Brahmastra 2. He intends to dedicate his full attention to Ayan Mukerji's 'Astraverse' universe.

About Brahmastra

Released in 2022, Brahmastra was Mukerji's dream project, a film that took nearly four years to bring to fruition. Produced on a budget of approximately Rs 400 crore, the film was a joint production between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan Mukerji.

In addition to Ranbir and Alia, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles, while Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance. The film's storyline was inspired by Indian mythology.

For the unversed, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has collected Rs 431.00 crore worldwide (Rs 315.50 crore India gross and Rs 115.50 crore overseas) in total box office collections. This numbers have been taken from industry tracker, Sacnilk.

Ranbir and Alia's first film

It is significant to note that Brahmastra was Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's first film together. The two fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukherji's film and later tied the knot on April 6, 2022 at his Mumbai residence. They welcomes their firstborn Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

Also Read: Soni Razdan shares rare photo of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on their 4th wedding anniversary