Soni Razdan shares rare photo of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on their 4th wedding anniversary

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, April 14, 2026. Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, took to Instagram and extended her wishes to the couple by posting an adorable photo. The picture was from the couple's Christmas celebrations.

Soni Razdan wishes Alia-Ranbir on their anniversary

"Love you both. Blessings and love always", wrote Soni Razdan, while sharing a beautiful photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a red backless gown, holding her husband Ranbir close to her. Here is the photo:

Revisiting Alia-Ranbir's wedding photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," wrote the couple, while sharing joint photos from their wedding. The same year, in November 2022, they welcomed a baby girl, Raha Kapoor. Take a look:

What on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work fronts?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met on the sets of Brahmastra and fell in love. They will soon star in their second film together, Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Respectively, Alia will also be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The film releases on July 10, 2027. As for Ranbir, he plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra's Ramayana.

Also read: 'Namaskar': Alia Bhatt 'sprinkles in some Hindi' on BAFTA 2026 stage; internet hails her