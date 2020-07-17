Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ 4_UH_MEDIA_ EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation reveals details about actor's mental state, finance

An investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is underway and the Mumbai police are making sure that each and every angle in the case is taken care of. In the wake of the same as many as 37 people including the actor's family members, close friends, and industry counterparts have already been questioned. Most recently, Sushant's psychiatrist Kersi Chavda recorded his statement and shared the details about the actor's recent mental state before his death. During the investigation, it came to light that Sushant was constantly troubled and met more than 4 doctors in 5 months. To date, no solid reason why he committed suicide has been found by the police and therefore the long questioning with doctors is going to prove a very important role. The (Kai Po Che) actor's bank account details were also checked that as per sources showed that his alleged girlfriend Riya Chakraborty was also using his credit and debit card.

The investigation further revealed that the bank records of the last 11 months showed that the actress also shopped using Sushant's card. Not only this but besides the actor his credit and debit card PIN, password details were with Rhea.

On the basis of the statements taken so far, the police have got the names of all these doctors with whom Sushant has taken a treatment. The police are about to interrogate all the doctors and will ask about the problems in Sushant's personal life. The doctors will be questioned by Khayed DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who himself has studied Psychology and know how to read the behavior and nature of people.

Today, on Friday, Mumbai Police is taking the statement of Sushant's second doctor Kersi Chavda at Bandra Police Station. He arrived at the police station exactly at 11 am and is being investigated by Inspector Belnekar who is the Investigation Officer of Bandra Police. Not only this, but the Mumbai Police is also going to interrogate 3 more doctors in this case, to whom the actor visited several times from November 2019 to March 2020. The list also includes the names of two doctors from a renowned hospital in Mumbai.

Another important thing is that after taking the statement of the doctors in this case, the police can call Sushant's family members, friends, servants, and Riya Chakraborty again for questioning.

