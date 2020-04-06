Image Source : INSTAGRAM EXCLUSIVE: Actress Zoa Morani tests coronavirus positive

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter and actress Zoa Morani has tested positive. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Zoa, from patient ICU ward, confirmed that she has indeed tested positive and that she was showing symptoms of the infection. She had yesterday tested negative for the virus. Zoa's sister Shaza had already tested positive last night. Zoa is currently admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where she is placed in the isolation ward for COVID-19.

Zoa has confirmed herself to be positive for coronavirus infection to India TV. "My test has come positive this time," she said. I have been placed in the isolation ICU ward for Covid-19 positive patients.

Her sister Shaza Morani's Covid test came out positive yesterday and she is admitted to Nanavati Hospital. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Karim Morani had earlier said "It is true Shaza has been found to be coronavirus positive but she has no symptoms. We have admitted her to Nanavati hospital at the moment".

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka before the city announced lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Shaza Morani has worked as an assistant director for movies like Always Kabhi Kabhi and Happy New Year.

At the same time, Zoa's first coronavirus test came negative despite having symptoms. That is why the family had doubts, whether the test reports of both the sisters have been mixed up. Anyway, now both are confirmed Covid-19 positive.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus