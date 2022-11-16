Drake hides Taylor Swift's name from Billboard Charts, leaves Swifties infuriating

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAYLORSWIFT Drake hid Taylor Swift's name from an Instagram post he shared

Drake upset netizens after he hid Taylor Swift's name from Billboard Hot 100 songs list in a post he shared on Instagram. Taylor's song Anti-Hero has occupied the top slot in the Billboard Hot 100 list for three weeks now. However, when Drake shared the list in his Instagram stories, he hid the Shake It Off singer's name. This has infuriated social media users and especially Taylor's fans who are calling Drake out for his actions.

Drake upsets Taylor Swift's fans

Canadian rapper Drake took to Instagram and shared the post by Billboard Charts featuring the current listing of Hot 100 songs. Drake occupied eight spots in Top 10 but missed out on the number one spot. Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero has been claiming the top spot for three weeks continuously. When rapper Drake shared the list on his Instagram stories, he deliberately hid Taylor's name on top with some emojis. This left many unimpressed and Drake is being criticised on social media.

Taylor Swift's fans react to Drake hiding her name

Taylor Swift's song Anti-Hero is from her recent album Midnights. Earlier, she also became the first artist in the history of Billboard to have all songs in Top 10 to her name. The charts turned and Drake and 21 Savage's collab took eight spots in Top 10. However, when Drake tried to shade Taylor's success, fans were upset.

One social media user wrote, "This is so childish, oh my god (sic)." Another said, "oh he’s mad (sic)."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets have gone live on sale and all of them were sold online within minutes.

