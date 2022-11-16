Taylor Swift US concert ticket goes for Rs 17 lakh, Swifties say 'World War has begun'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAYLORSWIFT Taylor Swift concert tickets went on sale recently

Taylor Swift's first concert in five years, The Eras Tour will be beginning in 2023. The tickets went on sale on Live Nation’s Ticketmaster website on Tuesday and due to the heavy traffic and huge demand for the tickets to the Taylor Swift concert, the site witnessed frequent outages and crashed several times. Fans of the Shake It Off singer, popularly known as Swifties, flooded social media with hilarious memes and reactions after they waited in online queues for hours to score a ticket for the concert and still did not manage to buy them.

Taylor Swift announces her concert

Earlier in November, Taylor Swift announced on Instagram that her concern tour will be beginning soon. She captioned her post, "I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can! Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic. I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming (sic)."

Taylor Swift fans flood social media with funny comments

The Taylor Swift concert tickets were priced at USD 49 and USD 449 each. However, due to huge demand, the purchased tickets were quickly posted on resale sites for thousands of dollars. Some tickets were already being listed on resale sites such as StubHub for as much as USD 22,700 (Rs 17.85 lakh). Fans who waited in the online queue for hours flooded social media with funny memes and comments. Check out the hilarious reactions below.

