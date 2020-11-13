Diwali 2020: Amitabh Bachchan digs out priceless throwback photo with Jaya, Shweta Bachchan

Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan digs out priceless throwback photo with Jaya, Shweta Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday dug out a priceless throwback family picture to extend wishes to his fans ahead of Diwali on social media. The actor took to Twitter and posted a monochromatic picture to send wishes ahead of the festival of lights- Diwali. In the picture, Big B and Jaya, both are seen holding a sparkler as they looked beaming with happiness. The throwback picture also captures two little children - Abhishek and Shweta as they cherish the festivities with their star parents.

Senior Bachchan captioned the post as, "Dipawali ki anek badhayi va shubhakamnayein ! sukh shaanti samrddhi aur apaar sneh. (Many Diwali greetings and best wishes! Happiness peace, prosperity and immense affection)." He shared another tweet of a couple of pictures of earthen lamps and send out the message to "merge yourself in this light of lights," and extended wishes for the festival. He tweeted, "Dipawali ki anek anek shubhakamnayein. (Many happy wishes of Diwali)."

T ३७१९ - 3719 - दीपावली की अनेक बधाई व शुभकामनाएँ ! सुख शांति समृद्धि और अपार स्नेह 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌼 pic.twitter.com/RayGvqUpkX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan completed 51 years of acting on November 7. His debut film Saat Hindustani had released on the date in 1969. Celebrating the milestone, a fan created a rangoli featuring the cine icon and presented it to him on the sets of his game show. The actor posted the picture on Instagram.

"No .... that be not a painting .. that be 'rangoli' made by the younger gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry .. please read the date at the bottom of the 'rangoli' it's 7 Nov 1969 , and the name Saat Hindustani .. the date of my first film release !! Presented to me on the 7th of Nov 2020," he posted with the picture.

T 3716 - जी नहीं ये painting नहीं है ,ये है 'रंगोली', और वो जिन्होंने इसको बनाया , मेरे 51 years फ़िल्म industry में !

'रंगोली' के नीचे लिखा , Saat Hindustani , 7 Nov 1969 जिस दिन मेरी ये पहली फ़िल्म release हुई थी ।

उन्होंने मुझे ये 7 Nov 2020 को भेंट दी .. 51 years !! pic.twitter.com/6NxeVybD5b — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2020

On the work front, the megastar has turned 78 but is still experimenting with different genres and stories, and exploring new realms. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Chehre, and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega-production for the big screen.

Recently, it was announced that Ajay Devgn is all set to direct Amitabh Bachchan in their next film titled Mayday. Taking to social media, Taran Adarsh said, "BIGGG NEWS... #AjayDevgn to direct #AmitabhBachchan... An edge-of-the-seat human drama... Titled #Mayday... #Ajay is playing a pilot in the film... Remaining cast under finalisation... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad."

