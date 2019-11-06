Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Patel to return as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Karan Patel, one of the most popular and highest-paid actors, earlier quit his longest-running TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor flew away to Bulgaria to be a part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He even entered the top 4 in the show. His fans were very disheartened when he left his character Raman Bhalla but it looks like now the viewers can rejoice as he is coming back.

Fans’ favorite Raman Bhalla aka Karan Patel has decided to return to his show. According to Bombay Times, the actor has claimed that he never wanted to say a permanent goodbye to the show but was away temporarily because of other work. He said, "I don’t know why people speculated that I quit the show. I was just away from it for a while because I was busy with something else. This show will always be an integral part of my career and life."

Earlier it was said that Karan Patel has left the show in order to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi as well as Bigg Boss 13. Rumours were rife that the actor will get locked in the house. The makers of the controversial reality show have been inviting the actor to be the contestant for many years now.

After Karan left the show, TV actor Chaitanya Choudhury stepped into his shoes. Lately, it was being rumoured that the show will go off air due to low TRPs. However, Karan doesn’t believe that. He said, "I don’t think so. Though we have been playing these characters for long, people’s love and admiration for us haven’t dipped. It means that I am doing something right. Playing Raman Bhalla will always be a matter of pride for me. If a few think that YHM has run its course, they need to recheck their facts with those who think it should go on."

Now, it would be interesting to see what will happen to Chaitanya Choudhary’s character in the show. Considering it is Ekta Kapoor’s show, plastic surgery is always an option. Right?

