Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share cute photos on brother Kevin’s birthday. Check out

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is currently in New Delhi where she is shooting for her next film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. While her husband and her family are in the US, the actress makes sure she never fails to make them feel special on special days. On her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas’ birthday, the actress wished him by sharing a cute photo from her pre-wedding ceremonies. PeeCee wrote, “To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads..”

The shared photo is from Priyanka and Nick’s mehendi ceremony. Not just the actress but Nick also shared a adorable photos is which he is seen pushing Kevin’s head to the wall. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my older bro @kevinjonas this is me playfully pushing his head into a wall. Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man.”

Nick Jonas, who has three brothers and has a pop rock band Jonas Brothers with two of his brothers, Joe and Kevin, is very close to his family. They celebrate all their special days together and share a friendly bond. Currently, the Jonas Brothers are on their first tour called Happiness Begins after their reunion.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas will also be seen Bruno Gaido in upcoming war film Midway. He recently attended the premiere of the film and shared a picture saying, ‘@midwaymovie premier tonight.’ His wife Priyanka was quick to wish him luck and showered kisses in the comments. She wrote, ‘Good Luck Baby’.

Talking about the film, Nick said, “I have an affinity for stories with a focus on brotherhood and camaraderie. Maybe that's because I am close to my brothers and understand the dynamic in that relationship. I wanted to do justice to Bruno because he was a real American hero."

