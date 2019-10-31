Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra to romance Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra?

After Inshallah, fans of Sanjay Leela Bhansali were waiting to know about his next directorial venture. The filmmaker made Diwali extra special for them by announcing Baiju Bawra as well as Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Gangubai stars Alia Bhatt and the actress has also confirmed it, latest reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra is all set to romance Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh in Baiju Bawra.

Rumours were rife that Ranveer will be seen with Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming film and now it is said that PeeCee has been locked in. Going by the reports in Telychakkar, PeeCee will be the leading lady of Bhansali’s film. Baiju Bawra is a musical revenge drama and will see Ranveer and Priyanka showcasing their sizzling chemistry.

While the makers haven’t confirmed the news yet, fans are already excited to see the actors come together on the big screen. They have earlier worked in films like Bajirao Mastani, Gunday and Dil Dhadakne Do. PeeCee has also appeared in Ranveer-Deepika’s Ramleela in a song called Ram Chahe Leela.

On the related note, it is also called that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra will clash with Deepika Padukone’s Mahabharat. Deepika is playing the role of Draupadi in her ambitious production. She confirmed playing the role of Draupadi in Mahabharat to Mumbai Mirror. Sharing her excitement, the actress said that she is thrilled, and she believes it to be the role of a lifetime.

