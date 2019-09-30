Not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai?

After Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah getting shelved, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali appears to have moved on his next film Gangubai. The filmmaker has been in the news from this film for many months now and earlier it was stated that Priyanka Chopra has been finalized to play the lead in the film. But the latest reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan have been roped in for the film. Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Alia and Kartik will be the leads in the film.

Earlier, in a report Ranbir Kapoor was said to play the lead role opposite Alia in Gangubai. It was said that although the role Is a small one, it is an important character in the film. But now, Kartik’s name has surfaced the internet. For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been reportedly working on the biopic of Gangubai Kothewali, the legendary brothel runner who changed the face of Mumbai’s Kamathipura. It is said that this project is very close to the filmmaker’s hearts and he is very keen on starting the film soon.

Earlier, SBL was in talks with Priyanka for the lead role. A report suggested earlier, “This project will happen in the future, right now Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra are just in talks. Currently, Bhansali and PC are both busy with their respective commitments, but this project is close to Bhansali’s heart and will definitely happen.”

On the related note, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were about to work together after almost two decades in Inshallah. The news of the film getting shelved broke many fans’ hearts. At a recent awards event, reacting to the same, Salman Khan stated that the film won’t affect his friendship with SBL. Alia also reacted to the same and said that she will soon work with the filmmaker. Was she hinting at Gangubai?

