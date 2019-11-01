Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas follow this rule for a ‘Happy Married Life’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched on December 1 last year

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are turning out to be the ideal couple with each passing day. Other than breaking the internet with their sizzling photos, the couple’s philosophies about the relationship and their determination to make it work even when they belong to two completely opposite worlds have left their fans rooting for them more. Recently, the actress was quizzed about her married life and what keeps them going strong when both of them are neck-deep in work and she spilled out the secret. Priyanka revealed that she and her American husband Nick have a rule that they don’t go beyond 2-3 weeks without seeing each other.

Priyanka Chopra said, “Wherever in the world we are, we keep in touch, and video call all the time! It’s important to make the effort to have the other person involved in your life. We do that.” The actress also said that it is important to have a personal life that makes you independent and a strong person along with being there for each other.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoying the quality time together

She added, “You see more and more working couples today. We keep putting too much pressure on ourselves and our relationships. (People tend to think) ‘It won’t work out if I take on too much work’ — and that’s really unfair. It will work out if you want to make it work.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a rule they follow to keep their relationship rock solid

Priyanka and Nick will be completing one year of their marriage in December this year. Talking about her first anniversary plans, the actress earlier revealed that Nick is planning everything and she is just looking forward to enjoying the day with him. Adding to what she feels about marriage, PeeCee said, Damn, it’s the best thing that has ever happened to me! We complete a year this December. I wish I knew it was so amazing, I would have done it before. It’s great to be married to someone who’s my rock, has the ability to calm me. It’s given me wings in such a beautiful way!”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their wedding reception in New Delhi

Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose starrer The Sky Is Pink which created quite a buzz but failed to set the box office on fire. Next, she will be seen in the adaptation of The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

The Sky Is Pink Trailer

Also read:

Shahid Kapoor gives relationship advice to ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra to romance Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss during Jonas Brothers concert. Watch video​

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page