Shahid Kapoor gives relationship advice to ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently shot for an episode of Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha and spilled the beans about his personal and professional life. The actor went candid about his age gap with wife Mira Rajput, about his co-stars as well as about his upcoming films. Interestingly, Shahid also did not shy away from answering questions about his ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra. When host Neha asked him about what relationship advice would he give to the desi girl, the actor had the sweetest words to say.

Shahid Kapoor said, “Understand each other’s backgrounds as well as you can, because you’re from very different backgrounds.” This is not the first time that Shahid has praised PeeCee and wished good luck for her marriage with American singer Nick Jonas. During the promotions of his film Kabir Singh, Shahid said, “Priyanka is doing amazingly well I am very happy for her. She has made all of us proud. She always had the potential to become an international star and she has proved it.”

Also during his appearance on Karan Johar’s controversial chat show Koffee With Karan 6, Shahid Kapoor was asked what would he say to Nick Jonas and he said, “Never back down, buddy. You’re with the original Desi girl!” Shahid appeared on the show with his younger brother Ishaan Khatter.

On the related note, Neha Dhupia also asked Shahid Kapoor about who he thinks is the best actor and he picked Padmaavat co-star Ranveer Singh over ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan’s husband Saif Ali Khan.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Hindi remake of a blockbuster Telugu film Jersey which is going to be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the original one. The Telugu film starrer Nani and revolved around the life of a cricketer showcasing the struggles and failures that he faced while trying to make it to the Indian cricket team.

