Shahid Kapoor picks Ranveer Singh over Saif Ali Khan as Best Actor. Is Kareena Kapoor Khan the reason?

Bollywood diva Neha Dhupia has kickstarted her chat show No Filter Neha Season 4 and her first guest was Kabir Singh starrer Shahid Kapoor. The actor had a lot to share about his journey in Bollywood as well as his personal life but what stole away the limelight was his answer when Neha asked whom would he pick as the best actor between his Padmaavat co-star Ranveer Singh and ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan’s husband Saif Ali Khan.

Although it is said that after Padmaavat, Shahid shared a ‘not-so-good’ equation with Ranveer and Deepika, he chose him over ex-girlfriend Kareena’s husband. Not only this, he also chose Alia Bhatt when asked who he would recast as Geet in Jab We Met. In another set of questions, Shahid also revealed that he would like to see Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star cast Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the cast of Padmaavat.

Neha Dhupia also delved deep into his personal life and asked about wife Mira Rajput. He said, “We could fight about anything and everything. We have very strong, different points of view and I think for the kind of person I am, I’m very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with it, I know at a larger level, when I look at the bigger picture, I know that she’s really good for me. I’m guessing I’m also good for her because we always tend to tell each other the part that we're not seeing ourselves.”

Shahid also said that wife Mira’s honest and natural opinions about his work and actions help him see things from a different perspective. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has recently given a blockbuster with Kabir Singh. The film set fire to the box office and also raised a storm on social media about the portrayal of his character in the film.

