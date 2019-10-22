Pagalpanti Trailer: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham’s comedy-drama will leave you ROFL-ing

Image Source : YOUTUBE Anil Kapoor, John Abraham’s comedy- drama Pagalpanti's trailer out

The makers of the multi-starrer comedy-drama Pagalpanti released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. The star cast had been teasing the fans with character posters of the film and now that the trailer is out, the excitement of the fans has increased. Starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla, the trailer is one helluva fun ride.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti is full of comedy, action and horror. While the trailer has many laughable punches, the film reminds us of Anil Kapoor’s Welcome that managed to impress the viewers with its comedy. The film has also served a ‘tadka’ of action and horror in the film with Urvashi Rautela’s entry.

Watch Pagalpanti trailer here-

John and Anil have previously worked together in 2015 film Welcome Back, which failed to impress audience and critics alike. Anees's last film was Mubarakan, which featured Arjun Kapoor in double role along with Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz.

