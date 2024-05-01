Delhi Police Special Cell registers FIR in schools bomb threat case, suspects Pakistan, China connections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary’s School at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi.

Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR against unknown people under section 120B of IPC i.e. conspiracy and IPC 506 i.e. threat to kill after around 100 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Wednesday. The investigation will be done by the Counter Intelligence Team Special Cell.

The content of the email has been mentioned in the FIR. The IFSO unit is also trying to find out the origin from where the mail was sent.

According to reports, Russian and Pakistani connections have come to light in the investigation. The investigation in this case will be done by the Counter Intelligence Team of the Special Cell.

Sources further said that central agencies suspect there may be a conspiracy between Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and China to spread panic in India.

They said that this is not a work by any individual but is of an organisation. Apart from Pakistan, China is also being suspected due to a strong server behind the email. All angles are being investigated.

No cause for alarm, MHA on hoax bomb threat

Hours after several schools in Delhi and its peripherals received bomb threats, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that there is no cause for alarm.

“It seems to be a hoax call. Delhi Police and security agencies are following standard protocols and taking appropriate measures,” said the MHA in a statement.

According to sources, a proxy address has been used to send the emails and it seems meticulously planned.

According to police, more than 15 schools received the email in the South district, eight in Shahdara, eight in Southwest Delhi, 7-8 in Dwarka, two in North and one in North East Delhi.

“Some schools of Delhi received e-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted a thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoaxes. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” Delhi Police said in a post on X.

“More than 40 schools have been searched by the teams and nothing suspicious has been found. Bomb squads are continuing the search. The mail was received in the early hours by schools,” said a senior police official.

Multiple schools in Delhi and Noida, including DPS Dwarka and Noida, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, faced a chilling bomb threat via email on Wednesday.

Following the bomb threat, some of the schools informed parents that the schools would be closed on Wednesday, while others sent children home after receiving the email.

“I would urge people not to create unnecessary panic and treat this situation as a mature adult. Schools in Delhi-NCR which received threats have been evacuated and the rest of the schools, including ours, are functioning normally,” Nikita Tomar Mann, Principal at Indraprastha Global School (IPGS) in Noida, said.

“We checked our emails, including spam, and no threat message was received,” she added.

A senior police official said that in the preliminary inquiry, it appears that numerous emails have been sent since Tuesday following a similar pattern.

“The emails lack a dateline but include 'bcc', indicating they've been sent to multiple recipients. Currently, an investigation is underway,” said the official.

With inputs from IANS

