Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss during Jonas Brothers concert. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss during Jonas Brothers concert. Watch video

Nick Jonas stole a kiss with wife Priyanka Chopra

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2019 12:19 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss in the middle of a conert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never shy away from stealing moments together and their PDA is always on point. The couple who always is ready to express their love in front of the world stole a kiss at the Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour. Nick who was performing at the concert kissed Priyanka in the middle of his performance and now a video of it is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Priyanka is seen standing in the VIP area of the concert hall with sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and as the Jonas Brother walk past them Danielle's husband Kevin kisses her and then Nick steals a kiss with Priyanka. Earlier during his performance, Nick called out Priyanka's name before he began singing 'I Believe'.

This isn't the first time that the couple is giving us major couple goals, the duo often expresses their love for each other. Priyanka Chopra who fasted for Nick during Kawa Chauth posted a cute picture with her husband on her Instagram.  "Karwa Chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth." Priyanka celebrated Karwa Chauth at the backstage of the Jonas brothers concert.

View this post on Instagram

My everything ❤️ #karwachauth

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Nick also reverted back to Priyanka's picture with an adorable post for her, Nick wrote, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone!"

Talking about her films, Priyanka Chopra will next be teaming up with cousin Parineeti as they will lend their voices for the Hindi dub of Disney's Frozen 2. The actor will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in  Netflix's The White Tiger which is adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel by the same name.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 Highlights Oct 21 episode Day 22 Next StoryRanbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to start filming their next soon  