Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss during Jonas Brothers concert. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a kiss in the middle of a conert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never shy away from stealing moments together and their PDA is always on point. The couple who always is ready to express their love in front of the world stole a kiss at the Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour. Nick who was performing at the concert kissed Priyanka in the middle of his performance and now a video of it is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Priyanka is seen standing in the VIP area of the concert hall with sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and as the Jonas Brother walk past them Danielle's husband Kevin kisses her and then Nick steals a kiss with Priyanka. Earlier during his performance, Nick called out Priyanka's name before he began singing 'I Believe'.

This isn't the first time that the couple is giving us major couple goals, the duo often expresses their love for each other. Priyanka Chopra who fasted for Nick during Kawa Chauth posted a cute picture with her husband on her Instagram. "Karwa Chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth." Priyanka celebrated Karwa Chauth at the backstage of the Jonas brothers concert.

Nick also reverted back to Priyanka's picture with an adorable post for her, Nick wrote, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone!"

Talking about her films, Priyanka Chopra will next be teaming up with cousin Parineeti as they will lend their voices for the Hindi dub of Disney's Frozen 2. The actor will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Netflix's The White Tiger which is adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel by the same name.