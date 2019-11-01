Bigg Boss 13: Kanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala dated Sidharth Shukla before her marriage?

Kanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala dated Sidharth Shukla?

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 is going on quite strong in terms of the TRPs. The Salman Khan hosted show is gearing up for the first finale and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have already become the first finalists. To make the game even more exciting, the makers decided to add the ‘tadka’ of wildcard contestants and have introduced three new names to the games viz ‘Kanta Laga’ girl Shefali Jariwala, Tehseen Poonawalla and Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

They haven’t literally entered the show but as soon as they will, it will be an exciting watch to see two ex-flames together. Wondering who they are? We are talking about Shefali and Sidharth Shukla. Yes, that’s true, as per reports by Spotboye. It all happened before she got married to Harmeet Gulzar of Meet Bros in the year 2009. Shefali and Sidharth developed a strong liking for each other however, it was because of compatibility issues that the duo headed for a split.

Shefali and Harmeet got divorced and went on to marry actor Parag Tyagi in 2014. Talking about their split, her ex-husband said, “I am actually not surprised that Shefali is entering the Big Boss 13 house. I always knew that someday she will be a part of the show as she is quite an interesting personality, especially as per the format of the show.”

Harmeet and Shefali during their wedding.

Further, he spoke about his divorce and said, “Let her talk. Bhai jab humne kuch galat kiya nahi, toh tension ya darne ki koi baat hi nahi. She can speak whatever she wants to. We have all the legal papers in place and moreover everything is sorted between us now.”

It will surely be exciting to see what will happen when the two ex-lovers will re-unite and what will be the reaction of Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and other housemates.

Meanwhile, watch out for Shefali's popular song here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video