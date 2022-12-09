Divya Agarwal strongly hits back at Varun Sood's fans for trolling her on engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Divya Agarwal strongly hits back at Varun Sood's fans

Divya Agarwal announced her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on December 5. The actress revealed that she got the surprise proposal during her birthday celebration and shared adorable photos of the same. While many loved the chemistry between the actress and the businessman, this did not go down well with many of Varun Sood's fans who accused Divya of cheating on him. Fans found it unbelievable that Divya Agarwal fell in love and got engaged to another man just nine months after her breakup with Sood. After all the trolling and the backlash, Divya has finally hit back at the fans and said that they should show some sensitivity.

Reacting to the heat she faced after her engagement, Divya Agarwal told ETimes, "I would not want to comment on his reaction, but I would expect some sensitivity from fans regarding my engagement. I have been in relationships and have always been open about it, but that should not mean that netizens can say anything on my personal life. I am engaged now and they should show some sensitivity and not talk about my past relationship. I am in a very happy space and look forward to my life with Apurva."

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal in her post revealed that she has known Apurva for seven long years. She had said, "Hey coco! It’s been 7 years and look how far we have come.. it doesn’t matter what we are today, we are back for what we had back then. My raw and unfiltered man, I love you for your heart." Further, sharing the photos of her engagement, she said, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone".

On the other hand, fans shared pictures of Divya and Apurva together from the time when she was still in a relationship with Varun Sood and accused her of cheating. A fan shared pics and claimed that Divya celebrated Valentine's Day with Apurva in Turkey. Others called her 'manipulative' for using Varun. Check out the posts here-

Meanwhile, Divya and Varun expressed their love for each other while on the show 'Ace Of Space' together. They dated for a couple of years and even starred in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. In March this year, they announced their breakup.

DON'T MISS

Varun Sood flaunts his washboard abs in shirtless photos, days after Divya Agarwal's engagement

Varun Sood fans accuse Divya Agarwal of cheating after Bigg Boss OTT winner gets engaged, share proof

Latest Entertainment News