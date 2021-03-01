Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani starts shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Monday started shooting for the sequel of the 2014 hit, Ek Villain. Disha took to Instagram and shared a picture from her vanity van. In the image, her back is towards the camera and she is seen wearing a black jacket that reads: "Ek Villain Returns." The movie boasts an ensemble star cast including John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

"And here we go #ekvillainreturns @mohitsuri @balajimotionpictures," Disha captioned the image.

Her rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff wrote: "All the best villain". Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff commented: "Woohoo! All the best, my D. Kill it like you always do."

Take a look:

Earlier last year, media reports suggested that Aditya Roy Kapoor was paired opposite Tara Sutaria for 'Ek Villain Returns', however, now the 'Ashiqui 2' star has been replaced by the 'Ishaqzaade' actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first installment was released in 2014.

It follows (Sidharth) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge.

The film is slated to release on February 11 next year.

Meanwhile, Disha awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe" currently. Salman and Disha have previously worked in the film "Bharat". 'Radhe' also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva. Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

(With ANI Inputs)