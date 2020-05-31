Disha Patani is impressed with Tiger Shroff as he grooves to Justin Bieber’s Yummy song

Image Source : INSATGRAM/TIGER SHROFF, DISHA PATANI Disha Patani is impressed with Tiger Shroff as he grooves to to Justin Bieber’s Yummy song

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Although, the two have neither denied or accepted their relationship officially, their public appearances on various occasions have been the talk of the town. Now, amid the coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff shared a video of himself dancing to Justin Bieber’s song Yummy on his Instagram profile. Disha Patani dropped a couple of claps and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, the War actor wrote: “Love this song…Beleiber.”

Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been keeping her fans updated while being at home with her pets. From chilling with her pets to trying her hand at makeup, Disha has been putting this time to the best use.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick hit theaters on March 6.

.Disha featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, she will be seen in Radhe with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

