Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJINI712DHONI Dil Bechara Celeb Review: Bhumi Pednekar, Genelia Deshmukh, others laud Sushant's last film

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released on Friday evening and fans can't stop talking about how charming the actor looked. Sushant played the role of Immanuel Rajkumar Junior aka Manny suffering from osteosarcoma, while debutante Sanjana Sanghi is seen playing Kizie Basu battling thyroid cancer. Just like the fans, many Bollywood celebrities also watched Sushant's film on Friday after it released on Disney Plus Hotstar and shared their views through social media posts. While Sushant's Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar was all praise for the actor's performance, Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande remembered his journey from Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Full of emotions, overwhelmed and can’t stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seemlessly done Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful.What a last dance .What a treat for all your fans and loved ones A Forever @sushantsinghraiput"

She added, "@castinochhabra so well done @sanianasanohi96 welcome to the movies., Kizzy,Manny and their world is so lovely, such a sweet and moving film,full of love @foxstarhindi @disnevplushotstar dilbechara"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar shares heartfelt review of Dil Bechara

On the other hand, Genelia Deshmukh tweeted, "#SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can’t help but whistle #DilBechara" and husband Riteish Deshmukh said, "As promised -I am ready with my popcorn .. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky."

As promised -I am ready with my popcorn 🍿.. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky. pic.twitter.com/KmEUPwqBmf — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 this year. He had shot for Dil Bechara earlier in 2019 and the film was supposed to hit the screens on May 8. Due to COVID19 pandemic, the release date was postponed. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Greene's book with the same name.

Watch Dil Bechara: Trailer

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with onscreen grandmother during Dil Bechara shoot

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage