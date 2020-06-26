VIDEO: Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with onscreen grandmother during Dil Bechara shoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SOWBHAGYAVENKITESH Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with onscreen grandmother during Dil Bechara shoot

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was known for bringing life everywhere he goes. The actor's smile was infectious and now that he is gone, his close friends and celebrities have been sharing their special moments with him through several posts and videos. The actor's last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on the OTT platform on July 24 and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in May but was pushed due to coronavirus pandemic. As fans await the world premiere of Dil Bechara, here is a behind the scene video in which the actor is seen grooving with Malayalam actress Subbalakshmi.

Veteran actress Subbalakshmi will be seen playing the role of Sushant's grandmother in the film Dil Bechara. The Malayalam actress' daughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartwarming video of the two dancing and having fun behind the scenes while shooting for Dil Bechara. The video shows them enjoying each other's company as Kai Po Che's song Manja plays in the background. She wrote, "Ammamma with Sushant... two of them full of positivity..."

On Thursday, the makers of Dil Bechara announced that the film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, it will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and popular model Sanjana Sanghi.

Taking to Instagram, Chhabra wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it."

"And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you," he added.

Announcing the release date, Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever."

For the unknown, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The actor was battling depression for the last six months and police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. On June 15, his last rites were performed at Vile Parle Crematorium. Later, his family immersed his ashed in Ganga at their hometown Patna.

On the work front, according to the revelations of Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and colleagues, the actor was working on many films. He was working on his close friend Sandip Ssingh's film Vande Bharatam. The budding director shared the poster featuring Sushant after his death. Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery also revealed that the actor was supposed to begin shooting for his next untitled film with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

