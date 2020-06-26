VIDEO: Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with onscreen grandmother during Dil Bechara shoot

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was known for bringing life everywhere he goes. The actor's smile was infectious and now that he is gone, his close friends and celebrities have been sharing their special moments with him through several posts and videos. The actor's last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on the OTT platform on July 24 and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in May but was pushed due to coronavirus pandemic. As fans await the world premiere of Dil Bechara, here is a behind the scene video in which the actor is seen grooving with Malayalam actress Subbalakshmi.
Veteran actress Subbalakshmi will be seen playing the role of Sushant's grandmother in the film Dil Bechara. The Malayalam actress' daughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartwarming video of the two dancing and having fun behind the scenes while shooting for Dil Bechara. The video shows them enjoying each other's company as Kai Po Che's song Manja plays in the background. She wrote, "Ammamma with Sushant... two of them full of positivity..."
On Thursday, the makers of Dil Bechara announced that the film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, it will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and popular model Sanjana Sanghi.
Taking to Instagram, Chhabra wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it."
"And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you," he added.
Announcing the release date, Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever."
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
For the unknown, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The actor was battling depression for the last six months and police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. On June 15, his last rites were performed at Vile Parle Crematorium. Later, his family immersed his ashed in Ganga at their hometown Patna.
You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother? I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul ❤️
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
On the work front, according to the revelations of Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and colleagues, the actor was working on many films. He was working on his close friend Sandip Ssingh's film Vande Bharatam. The budding director shared the poster featuring Sushant after his death. Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery also revealed that the actor was supposed to begin shooting for his next untitled film with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
