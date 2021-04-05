Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA Dia Mirza hits out at troll who questioned her pregnancy timing announcement

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has been facing a lot of trolling ever since she announced her pregnancy last week with husband Vaibhav Rekhi whom she married in February. The actress finally took to her social media to respond to the user who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement.

A user had commented that why Dia couldn't announce her pregnancy before her marriage and break stereotypes as she did in her wedding by officiating a woman priest to carry out her pheras. Dia gracefully answered and said, "Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."

Dia added, "Only answering this because 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA Dia Mirza hits out at troll who questioned her pregnancy timing announcement

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15. On Thursday the actress took to her social media and announced the news of her pregnancy. The actress penned a heartfelt note as she shared a picture with a baby bump. She wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."