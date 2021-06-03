Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit recreates Aishwarya Rai's Kajra Re, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit recreates Aishwarya Rai's Kajra Re

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to recreate Aishwarya Rai's popular song Kajra Re on the stage of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. Taking Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's position will be Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. The trio will be seen recreating the dance number by matching steps to its hook step. The video is already going viral on social media and fans seem pretty excited for it.

In the video, Madhuri is seen wearing a beautiful blue floral lehenga. She has tied her hair in a neat fish braid and look surreal, to say the least. You can watch the video here:

This is not the first time that Madhuri will be recreating an iconic number on the show. Previously she danced to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya with Nora Fatehi and recreated her iconic Ek Do Teen song with Shakti Mohan. Apart from this, she also danced with veteran actresses on songs like, Acha Toh Hum Chalte Hain, Mungda and Paan Khaaye Sainyan.

Don't miss these:

Madhuri Dixit recreates iconic Ek do teen song with Shakti Mohan on Dance Deewane 3; WATCH

Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi dancing to 'Mera piya ghar aaya' are a treat to watch​

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Madhuri Dixit is set to make her digital debut in the series "Finding Anamika". In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.