Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi dancing to 'Mera piya ghar aaya' are a treat to watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi

Of late, Madhuri Dixit has been treating fans to videos of her recreating iconic songs with guests on Dance Deewane, a dance reality show which she is currently a judge on. In her recent post, the dancing diva is seen shaking a leg with Nora Fatehi. Nora will be seen joining Dixit as a special guest on the reality show. In the video, shared by Madhuri on her verified Instagram account, the actress dances to "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya" from the film Yaraana (1995) with Nora matching steps with her.

Also read: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia's Ramayan returns to TV again, know when and where to watch

Also read: Video of Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding love song 'Madhanya' to release on THIS date

In the video, Nora is seen wearing a stunning shimmery white bodycon gown, whereas Madhuri is seen in a pretty pink lehenga. She also shared some pictures of the outfit on social media. In the Instagram photo-op, Madhuri is seen posing in a light and dark pink zari lehenga. She completed her look with dark pink lips, drop diamond earrings and a neck piece. She tied her hair into an untidy bun. "Pretty in pink," she wrote as caption.

On the film's front, Nora is all geared up for her next film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", which revolves around the Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The film stars Ajay Devgn with Sonakshi Sinha. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Whereas, Madhuri is set to make her digital debut in the series "Finding Anamika". In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

For more entertainment news click here!