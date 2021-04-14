Video of Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding love song 'Madhanya' to release on THIS date

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar created quite a stir when they shared behind-the-scene (BTS) pictures from their upcoming music video. Rumours were rife that the couple has tied the knot and the pictures are from their wedding festivities. Turns out, Rahul and Disha or 'Dishul' as their fans lovingly call them, were shooting for a music video with a wedding setup. On Wednesday afternoon, both Rahul and Disha shared the first poster of their upcoming music video "Madhanyaa on social media and announced the release date along with it. The music video will premiere on April 18.

The poster sees the singer and the actress-model, dressed as bride and groom, in a romantic dance pose. Calling this as "the wedding love song", the celebrity couple shared the poster on Instagram captioned as, "Presenting to you the poster of our song aMadhanya' that you guys have been waiting for!! From our hearts to yours ... 'the wedding love song' arrives on 18th April.. can't wait for you'll to see and hear it @dishaparmar," wrote Rahul.

A few days back both Rahul and Disha posted wedding stills from the music video, which sparked off rumours of them tying the knot.

It was during Rahul's journey in Bigg Boss 14, when the singer had proposed to Disha on the occasion of her birthday. Later, when the actress entered the reality show for a special guest appearance, she said yes to Rahul. The singer had once again got down on his knees for his lady love on national TV and proposed marriage to her.

Ever since the couple confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss 14, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them marry each other.

Talking about the plans of wedding, Rahul told IANS: "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."

Rahul was one of the top five contestants in the Salman Khan hosted celebrity reality show. He reached the top two and lost to television actress Rubina Dilaik.

