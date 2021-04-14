Actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton champion Jwala Gutta to marry on April 22

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JWALA GUTTA Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta

Congratulations are in order as actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and ace badminton player Jwala Gutta announced that they will get married on April 22 later this month. The couple got engaged in September last year. The celebrity couple which has been dating for quite some time now took to their verified social media accounts to announce their wedding date.

Vishnu and Jwala posted a similar picture of a wedding invitation on Instagram writing, “Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always,” followed by the hashtag #JwalaVished.

Also read: Richa Chadha thanks boyfriend Ali Fazal for taking care of her after she hurt her foot | PIC

The text on the card reads: "The card read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear.

"We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

Also read: New mommy Anita Hassanandani turns 40; celebrates birthday in lockdown with husband Rohit Reddy

For the unversed, the couple made their relationship public on social media around two years ago. It was on Jwala's 37th birthday that the Commonwealth Game gold medallist badminton ace got engaged to Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal last year. The 1992 and 1996 Olympian, had taken to Twitter to share the news with her fans. "N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!" she wrote, alongside two photos with Vishal.

"Today when I think of my life, what a journey it has been in 2day I realise there is so much more to look forward to!" she said. "Towards our family, Aryan, friends and work! It's gonna be another great journey am sure."

Aryan is Vishal's son with his previous marriage with actor Rajini Natraj. Jwala, too, was married earlier to four-time national singles badminton player Chetan Anand, from 2005 to 2011. Jwala and Vishal had confirmed their relationship around two years ago.

For more entertainment news click here!