Richa Chadha thanks boyfriend Ali Fazal for taking care of her after she hurt her foot | PIC

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has penned a thank you note for boyfriend Ali Fazal, as she convalesces from a fracture on her foot. The actress took to her social media and shared a cute picture of herself, along with an awwdorable note for Ali Fazal for taking care of her after she got a fracture. Taking to her Instagram, Richa also shared a glimpse of the delicious food she was served by him.

On Tuesday night, the Masaan actress posted a picture, where she could be seen lying down on a couch, with her fractured foot well placed. The actress is dressed in a casual white t-shirt paired with black pants. "In sickness and in health is basically a pinkie promise @alifazal9...Thank you my best for taking care of me through this stupid fracture. That’s avocado and tomatoes on gluten free toast, served right on the couch," she wrote.

Check out Richa Chadha's post here:

Richa had earlier posted a picture of her X-Ray and her injured foot to inform fans that she hurt herself. She captioned it as, "Fortitude."

Meanwhile, the duo always manages to give their fans the perfect 'couple goals' with their fun-loving and romantic pictures. Richa and Ali planned to tie the knot in April last year. But they had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

"Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected," the couple's spokesperson confirmed.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years now. They had even applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

