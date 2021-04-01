Ali Fazal's possessive reaction to girlfriend Richa Chadha's mushy tweet for Shah Rukh Khan is awwdorable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, shah Rukh Khan

It is hard to escape the charm of Shah rukh Khan. The romantic star is a ladies man and he is often showered with lovely compliments. Wednesday, when the Bollywood superstar hosted his famous #AskSRK session on Twitter, actress Richa Chadha couldn't help but express her love for SRK. Sharing a mushy post on Twitter, Richa totally fangirled over Shah Rukh saying she wishes they were in the same college.

"Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi. @iamsrk thought we might make great friends, -we should have been in college together, not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK."

While Shah Rukh is yet to respond to the actress, her fiance Ali Fazal was quick to react to her mushy post. Fazal dropped a possessive yet adorable comment writing, "Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye. zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai. ( your fayVrit)."

Fans are loving the couple's interaction. Filmmaker Guneet Monga replied to the actor's tweet writing, "Why are you guys soo cute Ali & Richa." While several fans dropped laughing emojis on the post, a user wrote, "Cutest couple. Hamesha aise hi rahe aap log." Another said, "Look who is getting jealous."

Richa and Ali planned to tie the knot in April last year. But they had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

"Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected," the couple's spokesperson confirmed.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. They had even applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.