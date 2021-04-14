Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORASHUTOSHRANA Actor Ashutosh Rana tests positive for coronavirus a week after taking first jab of vaccine

COVID cases at peak! Bollywood's well-known actor Ashutosh Rana has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actor said he contracted the virus days after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 6. For those unversed, actors Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana and Shefali Shah, recently, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Informing the same, Shahane, took to her Twitter and shared a picture with her husband Rana at BKC vaccine centre. She also thanked the doctors and nurses at the centre for their services.

Renuka in her tweet thanked the doctors and nurses for their presence and wrote, "Today we took the first dose of vaccine. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses. "

Sharing a picture of himself on his Facebook account, Ashutosh Rana has informed the fans in a long post that he is COVID positive. He wrote "Today is the beginning of the Indian New Year, it is also called Chaitra Navratra, for nine days from today, Jagatjanani, Maa Durga will be worshiped in India. But if you get information about the symptoms that are developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing good can happen. It is a special kindness of Jagatjanani that I came to know during my meeting today that I am suffering from coronavirus."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rana was last seen in Umesh Bist's Pagglait alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Raguvir Yadav, and Sayani Gupta. In Pagglait, Sanya portrays the role of Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow within a few months of getting married. While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband and soon discovers that her husband was in a relationship with his colleague Akansha, played by Sayani Gupta, before they got married.

In case you missed it, many Bollywood celebs have been found infected with the COVID-19. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar among others were under home quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine.