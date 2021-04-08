Govinda announces he's COVID negative in trademark style: Apun aa gayela hain

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA Govinda

Actor Govinda has tested negative for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Thursday by dropping a video bearing his trademark style. Taking to his verified Instagram account, the 57-year-old star shared a Boomerang video in which he can be seen opening a door and walking into a room. He is dressed in a vibrant white T-shirt with red and black striped, which he teamed with white pants and shades. "Apun aa gayela hain (I'm back)! #testednegative ," he wrote alongside the video.

His video was showered with love instantly. Fans wished him well and requested him to stay safe. They also urged their "Hero No 1" to feature in a new film post recovery. "Aa jao ji welcome Govinda ji," wrote a user, while another commented on his post writing, "Please make a film soon." Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi too commented on the actor's post.

for the unversed, Govinda tested positive last week. The actor had mild symptoms and spent the time under home quarantine.

after he was diagnosed with the virus, he had urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

His wife Sunita had contracted the virus recently, too.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar shoots for Marvel project in Bangkok: Reports

Also read: Food or Shahid Kapoor? Mira Rajput has set her priorities straight. What about you?

Earlier this week, actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik have tested positive for the virus. Last month, superstar Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Aditya Narayan among others tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, actors Kartik Aaryan and Milind Soman tested negative for COVID-19.

For more entertainment updates click here!

For latest coronavirus updates click here!