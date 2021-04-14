Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANITA HASSANANDANI New mommy Anita Hassanandani turns 40; celebrates birthday in lockdown with husband Rohit Reddy

Birthdays in Lockdown can be fun! Yes, television actress Anita Hassanandani is celebrating her 40th birthday on Wednesday. She rang in her birthday with husband Rohit Reddy and shared a video on her social media from the late-night celebrations. The actress and her husband had a small celebration at home amid COVID-induced lockdown. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita gave a glimpse of it to her followers through a video.

Posted the clip from the celebrations, Anita wrote "LockDown Birthday 2021." Seems like Rohit not only made her ladylove feel special with the roses but also got beautiful decor done at home for her birthday. The video opened with a red balloon saying "happy birthday" and soon moved to a close-up of all the three cakes. The couple also shared moments where they held their hands and kissed each other. Anita and Rohit were also seen celebrating by planted kisses on each others' cheeks.

See the video here:

Anita also gave a peek of the cakes she cut at midnight and also the present she received. The post got much love from fans and industry friends. Her friends posted comments on the video wishing her on her special day. Mahhi Vij wrote, "Happy birthday Aarav ki mummy." Mouni Roy said, "Happy birthday beautiful." Anita's co-star and Union minister Smriti Irani also wished her. "Happy birthday god bless," Irani commented.

For those unversed, Anita and Rohit were blessed with their baby boy on February 9 this year. The announcement was made by the doting daddy on social media. The duo are enjoying the role of parents after their baby boy Aaravv's birth. They have been sharing adorable posts on their respective social media handles and not only this they even created a special page for their son.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.