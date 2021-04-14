Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood lauds MP govt postponing board exams, says 'Students are precious'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently extended his support to the students demanding to conduct online board exams or cancelling them amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the deadly virus. The actor had joined the petition to 'cancel board exams' and also shared a video on his social media handle regarding the same. Now, the actor has lauded Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government's effort to postpone the MP Board Exams 2021 till in view of rising Coronavirus cases in the state.

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter and shared a news article which says, "Madhya Pradesh sarkar ne maani Sonu Sood ki baat." Sharing the article, the actor wrote, "chalie chhaatron ke haq mein shuruaat to huii.... Students are precious. #cancelboardexams2021 #onlineboardexam2021."

Take a look:

Earlier, the actor urged 'there should be an internal assessment method' to promote the students. Extending his support, he joined the petition to 'cancel board exams' and shared a video on his Twitter handle. In the video, he could be is heard saying that the students are not ready for the exams amid the prevailing pandemic.

"On the behalf of students, I want to put in a request. CBSE and board exams are going to be held offline, I do not think the students are ready to sit for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances," Sonu said.

He added, "still, we are thinking of holding exams, which is unfair. I do not think this is the right time for offline exams. I would like everyone to come forward and support these students, so they can be safe. All the best."

On the professional front, the actor will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and the Hindi film "Prithviraj."

