Sonu Sood supports petition to cancel board exams, urges for 'internal assessment method'

Amid the demands from students for holding online CBSE board exams or cancelling them, the education boards in the country are all set to conduct offline examinations even after the nation witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the deadly virus. Extending his support, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has joined the petition to 'cancel board exams' and shared a video on his social media handle. The actor urged 'there should be an internal assessment method' to promote the students.

The actor in the video is heard saying that the students are not ready for the exams amid the prevailing pandemic. In the video, Sood said, "On the behalf of students, I want to put in a request. CBSE and board exams are going to be held offline, I do not think the students are ready to sit for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances."

Sonu also gave examples of other countries like Saudi Arabia and Mexico that cancelled exams despite fewer cases of the coronavirus.

He added, "still, we are thinking of holding exams, which is unfair. I do not think this is the right time for offline exams. I would like everyone to come forward and support these students, so they can be safe. All the best."

Captioning the video, Sonu wrote, "I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021."

Meanwhile, the actor has been actively participating in humanitarian causes over the past year. He helped migrant labourers reach their home safely, during last year's lockdown. From providing smartphones to children for online classes to distributing e-rickshaws to the unemployed, he has balanced his schedule between shoots and helping people around.

On the professional front, the actor will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and the Hindi film "Prithviraj."