Sonu Sood takes Covid-19 jab, urges people to get themselves vaccinated

Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday took the Covid-19 jab at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab as a part of the launch of 'Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life.' It is an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the deadly virus and raising awareness about the ongoing inoculation drive in the country. The actor urged everyone to get vaccinated against coronavirus at the earliest to keep their families and countrymen safe for a better future.

Speaking about the same, Sonu Sood said: "I wanted to start this drive because I feel it is very important to bring that awareness among people who are still thinking whether they should get vaccinated or not. Family members should push their elder ones, people who are eligible to get vaccinated. It will only help them survive the times we are facing in the near future."

"We are doing this in many districts and a lot of villages in Punjab and different states. The awareness is not much and they still have double thoughts whether they should get vaccinated or not. That's why I wanted to get vaccinated in front of everyone and send the message across that don't think twice. We will get a lot of camps done. This is a movement that we are trying to start to increase awareness," he added.

Taking to the Twitter, actor wrote, "Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated."

Take a look:

The initiative is a CSR drive that intends to reach Indian citizens with relevant information about the Covid-19 prevention vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sonu has been actively participating in humanitarian causes over the past year. He helped migrant labourers reach their home safely, during last year's lockdown. From providing smartphones to children for online classes to distributing e-rickshaws to the unemployed, he has balanced his schedule between shoots and helping people around.

On the professional front, the actor will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and the Hindi film "Prithviraj."

