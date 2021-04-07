Image Source : OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT World Health Day 2021: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant, Alia to Vicky Kaushal, celebs who inspire you to remain fit

World Health Day 2021 marks the seventieth anniversary of the World Health Organisation. 7th April is celebrated as World Health Day globally in order to increase awareness regarding physical and mental health by the WHO. Especially today, when the world is witnessing the second wave of Covid19, it has become even more important to celebrate this day and focus on the measures to be taken to deal with the problems at hand. Nearly a year ago Covid began to seep inside our country.

Bollywood celebrities around the world have played a major role in increasing the awareness and seriousness of the situation. They inspired their fans and people around to stay fit and healthy. Many Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda, and others have contracted the deadly covid in the last two weeks.

Here are a few Bollywood celebs who follow a strict and healthy diet and exercise to remain fit and fine.

Ranveer Singh

The superstar is often seen leaving the premises of his gym in utter sweat after hours of hard work. He is the epitome of great physical metamorphosis with relentless hard work.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant has truly emerged as a fighter. He believes in preparing his body with a good workout and a healthy lifestyle. He keeps sharing small snippets from his workout session as he prepares for his films. Siddhant loves to work out in the open and keeps the body athletic.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on digital platforms. She loves to treat her fans with amazing workout photos and videos.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone physical fitness has always been a talk of the town. Deepika Padukone has always been an inspiration for many, be it for her physical fitness or her fight with mental health problems. The actress came out in the open about her depression and started an initiative to help people in their fight with mental sickness through her organization The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of those rare Bollywood celebrities who take extra measures to stay fit and healthy. Not only does Katrina follow a strict diet, but she also makes sure to follow her gym routine. Motivating her fans to sweat it out in the gym, the actress often posts workout videos.

Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal usually posts pictures and videos of himself from his gym. The actor loves to flaunt his chiseled body and huge prominent biceps as he flexes his muscles.

Also Read: World Health Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Theme, History, significance and key points

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor loves to share a lot of gym pictures on Instagram. The actor who said no aging and growing old revealed that he is at his fittest at the moment. The 63-year-old actor believes that being fit is extremely important for him and he struggles to function properly if he doesn't exercise.

Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani frequently shares her workout videos on Instagram and encourages fans to take the fitness route seriously.

Sara Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan keeps sharing her mantra for fitness. She often shares a glimpse of her workout routine including push-ups and crunches. Sara performs several harsh exercises to keep her body in shape.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is another fitness freak who has a nearly perfect physique allows. Alia often tries pilates for fitness, which is essentially a stretching-based low-intensity workout.

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra usually drop her weekly fitness video. The actress keeps suggesting various yoga posture and inspirational video.

Also Read: World Health Day 2021: Alarming symptoms to look out for as second wave of COVID 19 intensifies