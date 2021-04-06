World Health Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Theme, History, significance and key points

World Health Day 2021 marks the seventieth anniversary of WHO (World Health Organisation). Every year, April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day to spread awareness about quality living and the importance of health. Especially today, when the world is witnessing the second wave of Covid19, it has become even more important to celebrate this day and focus on the measures to be taken to deal with the problems at hand. WHO has been continuously sharing safety precautions and measure one should take to stay protected from the novel coronavirus even if you have been vaccinated.
World Health Day: History and Significance
The first World Health Day was celebrated in 1950. WHO held the First World Health Assemble in 1948 and decided to celebrate the day on April 7 every year. The agenda of declaring April 7 as World Health Day was to draw the attention of the world towards the importance of global health. It also marked the founding of WHO. While it was decided in 1948, it came into effect in 1950.
World Health Day works as a catalyst in driving the support of the countries in moving towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This means ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access essential quality health services without facing financial hardship.
World Health Day 2021: Theme
This year, the World Health Organization is drawing attention to the importance of global health. This year, the theme is "Building a Fairer and Healthier World for Everyone."
World Health Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes
- He who has health has hope and he who has hope has everything
- If you want good health, you have to take that first step. You cannot sit and wait for it to arrive.
- Those who do not find time for exercise will have to find time for illness.
- A healthy body is a guest-chamber for the soul; a sick body is a prison
- A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned.
- Your body hears everything your mind says.
- I believe that the greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you.
- Three things in life – your health, your mission, and the people you love. That’s it!
- From now on, never should we dare to forget the sacrifices that healthcare professionals make with the single motive to serve humanity.
- To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom and keep our mind strong and clear.