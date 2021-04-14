Malaika Arora sparks engagement rumours as she flaunts sparkling diamond on ring finger

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post has raised many eyebrows. In the picture, the diva flaunts a sparkling diamond on her ring finger. While the actress did not mention anything about getting engaged in the post, fans are wondering if boyfriend Arjun Kapoor gifted the ring to her. A user dropped a congratulatory comment on the post writing, "Congratulations. Looking very gorgeous as always @malaikaaroraofficial ma'am and Best of luck for your future with @arjunkapoor sir." While another said, "You are getting beautiful day by day." Several others dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Arjun and Malaika have been the social media red with loved up pics ever since they confirmed their relationship. The two are enjoying their time together and often treat fans with mushy pictures of them together. Sample some these pictures of the couple together.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has taken the first jab of the Covid vaccine and shared that she is eligible for it. Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, that shows her being administered the shot by a healthcare worker.

"I took the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus," Malaika wrote.

She urged everyone to take their shots on time.

"Don't forget to take yours soon ! (n a special mention to our amazing frontline worker, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile) Thank you (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)," she wrote.

