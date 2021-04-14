Image Source : TWITTER/ TARAN ADARSH Ranveer Singh, filmmaker S. Shankar team up for ‘Anniyan’ Bollywood remake

On the occasion of Tamil New Year on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker S. Shankar announced teaming for a Hindi-language remake of 2005 Tamil blockbuster 'Anniyan.' It was a hit psychological action thriller that explores multiple personalities disorder. Ranveer and Shankar are ready to create one of the biggest pan-Indian cinematic events of contemporary times. The film is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). Indian film critic Taran Adarsh took to her Twitter and shared the big news.

"BIGGG NEWS... RANVEER SINGH - SHANKAR TEAM UP FOR NEW FILM... Director #Shankar and #RanveerSingh join hands for a PAN-#India film... OFFICIAL adaptation of #Tamil film #Anniyan... Produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada [#PEN Studios]... Starts mid-2022... Co-produced by God Bless Ent," he wrote.

On the other hand, Ranveer took to Instagram to announce his collaboration with Shankar and film producer Jayantilal Gada. "Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shanmughamshankar... powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies," the actor wrote.

The pan-Indian entertainer is slated to go on the floors in mid 2022. Anniyan', which co-starred Vikram, Sadha and Vivekh, was released in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will soon be seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. The film is about India's big win at the 1983 World Cup. "83", directed by Kabir Khan.

In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. Singh also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline.