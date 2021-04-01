Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh to collaborate with one of his most admired screen idols Anil Kapoor

The avid social media user and superstar, Ranveer Singh on Thursday announced his collaboration with one of his 'most admired screen idols' Anil Kapoor. He shared amazing pictures with the evergreen actor and penned a note of gratitude. The duo collaborated on a project. In the photos, they seemed to be engaged in a deep conversation. Ranveer, who just cannot stop gushing, also expressed his fondness for the veteran actor and calls him 'one-of-a-kind' and 'one of Hindi cinema’s finest' actors.

The picture sees Kapoor sporting a three-piece suit while Singh is seen donning a formal shirt and blue trousers. However, Singh did not reveal further details about the project for which the duo is collaborating.

"Can't express the gratitude the pride, the utter delight & sheer joy of collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema's finest @anilskapoor," Ranveer wrote.

The upcoming untitled project will mark the third collaboration between Kapoor and Singh. The duo will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The two were last seen together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' which also starred Priyanka Chopra and Shefali Shah. Apart from the yet-untitled project, Ranveer will soon be seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. The film is about India's big win at the 1983 World Cup. "83", directed by Kabir Khan.

In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. Singh also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline.

