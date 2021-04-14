Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia's Ramayan returns to TV again, know when and where to watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DIPIKA CHIKHLIA Still from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana' will be premiering again on television. The show will be on air on TV every day at 7 pm on Star Bharat. The epic mythological show was telecasted on Doordarshan during the lockdown last year. It was a surprise as the show broke several TRP records with re-telecast. Once again, people can enjoy the show with their family while staying in the house. The channel shared the news on Twitter.

The mythological show received a warm response from the audience last year, especially the younger generation, during the lockdown repeat telecast of the popular eighties series, "Ramayan". The Ramanand Sagar show features Arun Govil as Ram along with Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. All the characters have a fan following, including Raavan played by Arvind Trivedi.

Ramanand Sagar's popular TV serial became the world's most-watched show on April 16 last year with 7.7 crore viewers. DD India has shared the same by posting on its official Twitter handle. The show was brought back during the lockdown due to public demand.

Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. For the first time in the country, the serial was originally broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. Then, every Sunday, at 9.30 a.m. the show was aired on TV.

From 1987 to 1988, 'Ramayan' became the most watched serial in the world. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as "the most watched mythological serial in the world".

--with IANS inputs

