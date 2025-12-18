Mamata announces her govt's job guarantee scheme 'Karmashree' to be renamed after Mahatma Gandhi Mamata Banerjee said she is ashamed that Mahatma Gandhi's name has been removed from NREGA scheme and added that if they can't give respect to Father of Nation, she will.

Kolkata:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her government's job guarantee scheme 'Karmashree' will be renamed after Mahatma Gandhi. In a statement, she said she is ashamed that Gandhi's name has been removed from NREGA scheme and added that if they can't give respect to Father of Nation, she will.

Speaking at the Business & Industry Conclave at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, she said, "I am ashamed that Mahatma Gandhi's name has been removed from NREGA scheme. If they can't give respect to the Father of the Nation, we will."

Her announcement came as the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill that seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA).

Know all about West Bengal’s 'Karmashree' scheme

Under the 'Karmashree' scheme, the government claims to provide up to 75 days of work to beneficiaries, despite what Banerjee described as the Centre blocking funds under the MGNREGS. The CM said the state aims to increase the number of workdays under 'Karmashree' to 100 in the future.

"We have already created lots of workdays under 'Karmashree', which we are running with our own resources. Even if central funds are stopped, we will ensure people get work. We are not beggars," she said.

Opposition MPs protest over VB-G RAM G Bill

Earlier in the day, several Opposition MPs took out a protest march inside the Parliament House complex against the G RAM G bill with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that there will be a nationwide movement against this "systematic murder of the world's largest employment scheme".

Behind a huge banner of 'Mahatma Gandhi NREGA', they marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar, raising slogans against the Central government.

Here’s what Kharge said on VB-G RAM G Bill

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, DMK's K Kanhimozhi, TR Ballu, A Raja, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant and RSP's N K Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest.

"The Modi government has not only insulted the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but has also crushed the right to work, which was instrumental in bringing about socio-economic transformation in India's villages," Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi after the protest.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi joined the protesting MPs and participated in the demonstrations at Makar Dwar. Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said, "Today, Parliament is witnessing the murder of democracy. By removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi from NREGA they are trying to kill the democratic values as well as the ideology of the Father of the Nation."

Know all about VB-G RAM G Bill

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA is being debated in Parliament. The Opposition has been strongly opposing the Bill, accusing the government of insulting Mahatma Gandhi and diluting the provisions of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005.

According to the bill, it will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work. Within six months from the date of commencement of the VB-G RAM G Act, states will have to make a scheme consistent with the provisions of the new law.

